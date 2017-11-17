Parenting Project: Thanksgiving Kids’ Table

Every Friday morning, Jo Beth Bootz from Macaroni Kid Evansville joins 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder for “Parenting Project”. This segment gives parents and kids fun projects, events and other things they can do together.

Today, the ladies discussed fun table decorations for Thanksgiving. Some ideas included fun silverware holders, cool hats, activities and more. The idea is to get the children involved and busy, so they don’t get bored during the holidays, or while waiting for dinner to be prepared.

To watch the interview segment, just click the video box below.

Comments

comments