Parenting Project: Summer Fun

Jo Beth Bootz joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder this morning for “Parenting Project”. It’s a segment just for families every Friday on Fox44 at 8.

This morning Jo Beth passed on some great ideas to keep kids busy for the summer. Ideas included water toys, games and coloring.

Jo Beth also explained how her website has some great summer resources. For example, summer events and places where kids can go to get goodies for great grades on their report cards.

To find out more about these resources, go to the listed websites here:

https://evansville.macaronikid.com/guides/588f59787f21831b3f2c2dca/report-card-rewards and https://evansville.macaronikid.com/guides/58e293c607ccdd463c49b4c2/2017-summer-fun-guide

To watch the interview, click the video box below.

