Parenting Project: Shoe Tie Trick

Every Friday morning, Jo Beth Bootz from Macaroni Kid Evansville joins 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder to go “Inside the Community” for Parenting Project.

She impresses us every week, but this week, she outdid herself. Bootz demonstrated how to teach a child how to tie a shoe in less than a minute.

Bootz said, depending on a child’s motor skill level, this can be a difficult task, but there is a fool proof way to get it done. Parents should be teaching their kids how to tie their shoes around five-years-old.

To watch the demonstration, click the video box below.

