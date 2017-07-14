Parenting Project: Outdoor Movie Time

Every Friday morning, Jo Beth Bootz from Macaroni Kid Evansville joins 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder for Parenting Project.

Jo Beth says backyard movie night is becoming more and more popular with families, especially in the summer. Today, she showed viewers exactly how to get in on the fun.

To start off you can drape a sheet over trees or a clothes line and use a projector or phone app to watch a movie. Then, is the really fun stuff. Jo Beth showed Melissa how to make a popcorn buffet and other fun treats for the kids and adults too.

Have a great weekend!

