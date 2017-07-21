Parenting Project: National Ice Cream Month

July is National Ice Cream Month. It’s a delicious time of the year to enjoy your favorite flavors and get creative with different recipes.

Jo Beth Bootz from Macaroni Kid Evansville joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder on Friday to discuss this topic.

Jo Beth explained the different ways families can get involved together in making ice cream treats for the summer.

On the show Friday morning, she showed how to make an ice cream lasagna, parfait and more.

To watch the segment and hear more about the recipes, just click the video box below.

If there is a topic you would like Melissa to talk about on Parenting Project, send her an email at mschroeder@wevv.com.

Comments

comments