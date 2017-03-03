Parenting Project: National Day of Unplugging

This morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” for Parenting Project. Jo Beth Bootz from Macaroni Kid Evansville stopped by to visit.

Today is “National Day of Unplugging”, so Jo Beth gave some great ideas on things to do around the house that do not involve electronics.

She talked about playing board games, or even making your own games to play with the children. There are also fun ways to incorporate balloons into play with the family.

One of the coolest things Jo Beth showed, a peanut butter play-doh. You can play with it and eat it. To hear about the recipe, and to get some other family fun ideas, click on the link below.

