Parenting Project: Mom Hacks for Sick Kids

September 8th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Once a week, Jo Beth Bootz from Macaroni Kid Evansville joins 44News This Morning for “Parenting Project”. This is a segment where Jo Beth and 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder discuss all things kids and parents.

Today, Jo Beth talked about “mom hacks” to help sick kids at home. She came up with several ideas from ways to remember when to take medications to using marshmallows for cooling packs.

To watch the video, click the box below. If you have a suggestion on a “Parenting Project” topic, email Melissa Schroeder at mschroeder@wevv.com

Melissa Schroeder

Anchor on 44News This Morning

