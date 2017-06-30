Parenting Project: A League of Their Own

44News This Morning went back 25 years to celebrate “A League of Their Own”. The movie was shot here in the Tri-State. This morning there were special guests, interviews with the stars and a look back at how the film impacted the area.

Parenting Project also had a “baseball” theme. Macaroni Kid Evansville visited the studio to talk about fun things to do with the kiddos, including using water balloons as baseballs, snacks and crafts.

To watch the interview with 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder, click on the video box below.

