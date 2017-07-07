Parenting Project: Keeping Cool This Summer

Every Friday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder hosts a segment called “Parenting Project”. During this time she talks about different craft projects and other things parents and kids can do together.

This morning, JoBeth Bootz — from Macaroni Kid Evansville — joined Melissa to talk about some great ways to keep the kids cool and entertained this summer.

JoBeth shared some great ideas like a homemade slip and slide with bubbles and some cool “hacks” with shaving cream and ice trays.

To watch the video and get some creative ideas, just click on the video box below.

Comments

comments