Parenting Project: Inside the Community with Tena Jones

44News reporter Amanda Chodnicki went Inside the Community with Tena Jones from the Purdue Extension Office to talk about a healthy dinner to make for the kids.

During the interview, Tena explained how to make the fiesta skillet dinner, which can serve five people for $1.26.

The following are the ingredients:

1 can (15.5 ounces) Mexican style tomatoes

1 can (15.5 ounces) black beans (drained and rinsed)

1 cup frozen corn

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 cups cooked chicken, diced

1 cup prepared instant brown rice (1/2 cup uncooked)

1/2 cup 2% reduced fat cheddar cheese, shredded

The following are the instructions:

1. Mix the tomatoes, black beans, corn, chili powder, and chicken in a large skillet. Cook over medium heat until heated through.

2. Add the cooked rice and stir thoroughly. Top with shredded cheddar cheese.

3. Serve hot.

You can watch the interview below for more.

Comments

comments