Parenting Project: Indoor Winter Activities

Parenting Project has changed to Friday morning’s in the 44News This Morning at 8:00. In this segment, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder talks to Jo Beth Bootz with Macaroni Kid Evansville. Every week Jo Beth will come in with different ideas from recipes, to crafts and toys.

Friday morning she talked about activities to do indoors during the winter months.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the link below.

If you have any suggestions on a topic, or something you would like to hear more about, you can send Melissa an email at mschroeder@wevv.com.

Comments

comments