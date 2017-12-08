Parenting Project: Hot Christmas Toys

Jo Beth Bootz from Macaroni Kid Evansville joined 44News This Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder with some hot toys for Christmas this year. She says, by far, the most popular toys are the “Fingerlings”. In fact they are hard to find or even buy online right now. The small interactive baby monkeys are small enough to wear on your finger and respond to touch, sound, and motion with over 40 different sounds and features.

Jo Beth said electronics are always a good “go to” for the kids or the whole family. Macaroni Kid Evansville also likes to pick a suggested movie for the holidays and this year it’s “Spiderman Homecoming”.

If you would like to watch the interview and see some of the other gift ideas, click the video box below. Happy shopping!

