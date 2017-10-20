44News | Evansville, IN

Parenting Project: Halloween Party for the Kids

Parenting Project: Halloween Party for the Kids

October 20th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Friday morning means Jo Beth Bootz, from Macaroni Kid Evansville, is on 44News This Morning. Jo Beth comes in once a week for Parenting Project in the 8:00 hour.

This morning she talked all things Halloween. The popular holiday is just days away, so Jo Beth gave viewers some great ideas on how to make things fun for a Halloween themed party.

She showed off “finger” bubbles, crazy donuts and pumpkin oranges. She also put together a fun twist on the smores treat kids love. To watch the interview with 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder, click the video box below. Enjoy!

Melissa Schroeder

Melissa Schroeder

Anchor on 44News This Morning

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.