Parenting Project: Halloween Party for the Kids

Friday morning means Jo Beth Bootz, from Macaroni Kid Evansville, is on 44News This Morning. Jo Beth comes in once a week for Parenting Project in the 8:00 hour.

This morning she talked all things Halloween. The popular holiday is just days away, so Jo Beth gave viewers some great ideas on how to make things fun for a Halloween themed party.

She showed off “finger” bubbles, crazy donuts and pumpkin oranges. She also put together a fun twist on the smores treat kids love. To watch the interview with 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder, click the video box below. Enjoy!

