Parenting Project: Gifts for Mom

What do moms really want for Mother’s Day? Apparently a little free time. Jo Beth Bootz, from Macaroni Kid Evansville, joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder, Friday morning for Parenting Project.

She explained most mothers would love a nap or away from chores for a day. But, as usual, Jo Beth brought plenty of goodies to share for gift ideas.

One idea was a theme basket with all things mom loves. She also said breakfast in bed is simple and can be fun for dad and the kids to make. Jo Beth’s suggestion was mini pancakes topped with a strawberry.

Jo Beth also suggested, for younger kids, making their own artwork.

To watch the interview and get more ideas, click on the video box below.

