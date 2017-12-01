Parenting Project: Gift Wrapping Hacks

We are officially in the month of Christmas. To celebrate early, this morning’s Parenting Project focused on gifts!

Jo Beth Bootz, from Macaroni Kid Evansville, joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder for some Christmas gift wrapping hacks. Jo Beth also showed viewers some easy and quick ways to keep the gift wrapping process more organized.

Some of the hacks included great ways to wrap an unusually shaped gift and how to keep wrapping paper off the floor and organized…ready for recycling.

To watch the demonstration, click the video box below. If you have any gift wrapping hacks, share them with Melissa on twitter at Melissa44News or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MelissaSchroeder44News/.

Merry Christmas!

