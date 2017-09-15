Parenting Project: Fun with Science

Every Friday morning, Jo Beth Bootz from Macaroni Kid Evansville dazzles us with her “mom” ski8ll on 44News This Morning at 8:00. This morning, she showed 44news Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder how to make a mini rainbow volcano.

The experiment is easy and fun to do. All you need to do the project is food coloring, baking powder and vinegar. The experiment teaches kids everything from colors to reactions.

To watch the demonstration, click the video box below. Also, if you have an idea for Melissa and Jo Beth to explore, send Melissa an email at mschroeder@wevv.com.

Comments

comments