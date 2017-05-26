Parenting Project: Fun for the Indy 500

The Indy 500 is this Sunday and Jo Beth Bootz from Macaroni Kid Evansville joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder for Parenting Project to prepare.

She had several ways to get the kids involved with race day…including designing your own race car, building a racetrack, creating a flag and even an easy-to-make sweet treat.

To watch how Jo Beth put the projects together, click on the video box below.

Parenting Project airs every Friday on FOX44 at 8:00.

