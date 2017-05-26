44News | Evansville, IN

Parenting Project: Fun for the Indy 500

Parenting Project: Fun for the Indy 500

May 26th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Indy 500 is this Sunday and Jo Beth Bootz from Macaroni Kid Evansville joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder for Parenting Project to prepare.

She had several ways to get the kids involved with race day…including designing your own race car, building a racetrack, creating a flag and even an easy-to-make sweet treat.

To watch how Jo Beth put the projects together, click on the video box below.

Parenting Project airs every Friday on FOX44 at 8:00.

Melissa Schroeder

Melissa Schroeder

Anchor on 44News This Morning

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.