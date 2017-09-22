44News | Evansville, IN

Parenting Project: Family Yoga in the Park

September 22nd, 2017 44News This Morning, Indiana, Newburgh

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” this morning for Parenting Project. This is a segment Melissa does once a week with Jo Beth Bootz from Macaroni Kid Evansville.

The ladies talked about Family Yoga in the Park which is Sunday from 2:30-3:15 p.m. at Friedman Park in Newburgh.

Jo Beth says local families have been asking for more family friendly fitness activities, and this one is perfect for that.

The suggested donation is $5 per family.

Along with yoga there will be giveaways, music and more.

