Parenting Project: Family Yoga in the Park

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” this morning for Parenting Project. This is a segment Melissa does once a week with Jo Beth Bootz from Macaroni Kid Evansville.

The ladies talked about Family Yoga in the Park which is Sunday from 2:30-3:15 p.m. at Friedman Park in Newburgh.

Jo Beth says local families have been asking for more family friendly fitness activities, and this one is perfect for that.

The suggested donation is $5 per family.

Along with yoga there will be giveaways, music and more.

To hear more about the event, click on the video link below.

