Every Friday morning, Jo Beth Bootz from Macaroni Kid Evansville visits 44News This Morning.

This Friday, she talked with 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder on Parenting Project. The two focused on the upcoming Easter holiday.

Jo Beth gave great ideas for Easter egg hunts. She even demonstrated an egg hunt where not candy or toys are needed.

To watch the video, click on the link below.

Comments

comments