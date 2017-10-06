Parenting Project: Decorating Pumpkins with the Kids

Every Friday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder invites Jo Beth Bootz from Macaroni Kid Evansville to come on the show and talk about all things “kids”. It’s called “Parenting Project”. Jo Beth never disappoints. Today, she talked about carving and decorating pumpkins. Jo Beth’s suggestions always involve the whole family participating. Some ideas are using decorating kits, glitter and paint.

During the segment, the ladies also talked about all the family friendly events going on in the Tri-State this fall. Macaroni Kid Evansville just released the Fall Fun guide. Here’s a link if you would like to check it out ==> https://evansville.macaronikid.com/guides/594ae9786439b73272fe3524/2017-evansville-fall-fun-guide

If there is ever a topic you would like Jo Beth and Melissa to discuss, just send an email to mschroeder@wevv.com with the title “Parenting Project”.

You can also watch the interview by clicking the video box below.

