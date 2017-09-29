Parenting Project: Costume Swap For Local Families
Jo Beth Bootz from Macaroni Kid Evansville along with Jessica Beal with Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder for Parenting Project.
Americans will spend more than $8 on Halloween this year, a big chunk of that is the costume, which can — in some cases — run $100 or more.
So, Jessica introduced the Costume Swap. For this event you can drop off costumes — through October 9th — at the East Branch, West Branch, Central, Red Bank, North Park, Oaklyn and McCollough libraries. Vouchers may be redeemed on Saturday, October 14th from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Central Library.
Another family event is the free “Skylanders Academy” Screening Party. It is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the McCollough Branch Library. It is open to all families.
To watch the interview, click the video box below.