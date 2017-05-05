Parenting Project: Cinco De Mayo with the Kids

Every Friday morning, Jo Beth Bootz with Macaroni Kid Evansville joins 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder for Parenting Project.

Cinco de Mayo is typically a holiday celebrated by the adults with drinks and other fun things, but the ladies talked about how the whole family can get involved.

Jo Beth showed Melissa how to make some Cinco de Mayo themed crafts and food.

To hear more about the projects and recipes, just click on the video box below.

Comments

comments