Parenting Project: Breakfast Fun with the Kiddos

Every Friday morning, Jo Beth Bootz from Macaroni Kids Evansville joins 44News This Morning for Parenting Projects.

This morning, she talked about kid-friendly weekend breakfasts.

Jo Beth made an awesome breakfast burrito with eggs, cheese, hash browns and salsa. She also talked about “pancake muffins” with chocolate chips. Awesome ideas! The best part, the whole family can get involved with preparations.

To watch the full video and to hear about the recipes, click the video link below.

Comments

comments