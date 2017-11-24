Parenting Project: Black Friday with the Family

Jo Beth Bootz from Macaroni Kid Evansville stopped by the morning show to go “Inside the Community” for Parenting Project. She talked with 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder about Black Friday sales for the whole family.

At CMOE, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m there’s a family membership available for $75. The regular price is $99. To purchase, you must come to the museum. The sale is for new memberships only. Family memberships include unlimited general admission for one year, advance notice for programs and events and invitations to special member-only events.

Also on this Friday, purchase a gift card and Gattitown will double your reward. Tools 4 Teaching is also offering 25% off in the store both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

Walther’s Golf and Fun has a pretty cool sale today. From 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. in Evansville they will be selling the extremely popular any time special gift certificates for only $5! It’s a great deal where one person can play unlimited mini golf, one round of lazer tag, and get a small drink with refills and it usually sells for $15.

On Black Friday, the Mesker Park Zoo will have one-year memberships for $5 off and will include a voucher good for three rides on the Engelbrecht Carousel. This cannot be combined with any other discounts. This offer is available today only at the Zoo membership office from 9:00 a.m. 4:00 p.m.

One more freebie here is courtesy of Indiana DNR. There is a coupon for free admission on November 24, 2017 to any state park or reservoir that charges gate admission on that day. The coupon can be downloaded from the Indiana State Parks Facebook page.

Comments

comments