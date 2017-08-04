Parenting Project with Back To School Organization

Jo Beth Bootz from Macaroni Kid Evansville joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder for Parenting Project this morning.

The two talked about back to school organization. Jo Beth showed off some great hacks and tips.

She started off with a cute poster that kids can hold while taking back-to-school photos. She also had a really easy way to make sure items and clothing are organized the week before.

Experts say the best way to prepare for back to school is to get your children on a routine schedule before day one, so it’s not chaos the first week of school.

To watch the video, click the box below.

Comments

comments