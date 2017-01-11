Parenting Project: ATV Safety Sessions

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder addressed and important issue on Parenting Project this morning…ATV safety.

Melissa talked with Mary Raley from St. Mary’s and Lu Weil from Deaconess. They discussed a new bill being debated in Indiana that would make it law for anyone under the age of 18 to wear a helmet while riding an ATV.

The two also talked about an upcoming ATV training session. This will be held Wednesday January 17th from 9:00 a.m to 4:30 p.m. and Thursday January 18th from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

It’s at the Central Services Building on 930 West Main Street in Boonville. You can contact St. Mary’s or Deaconess for more information and to register. The event is free and open to the public.

