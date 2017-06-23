Parenting Project: 4th of July Fun

4th of July is less than two weeks away, so now is a great time to start planning family activities.

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder produces a segment every Friday called Parenting Project. Jo Beth Bootz, with Macaroni Kid Evansville, joins Melissa to talk about different ways the family can spend time together.

This Friday morning, Jo Beth showed off some great ideas for the upcoming holiday. She included some great snack ideas, a creative way to use glow sticks and a craft bucket for the kiddos.

To watch the interview, click the video box below.

