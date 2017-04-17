Home Indiana Evansville Parent Raises Concerns on Bosse Tennis Courts at School Board Meeting April 17th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Some parents and Bosse High School girl’s tennis players say they don’t understand why their courts are in such bad condition compared to other EVSC schools.

They came to EVSC’s school board meeting hoping to get answers. Seventeen girls play on the Bosse High School tennis team, but with just three courts and no lights, finishing matches can be difficult.

“So whenever it becomes dark since we only have three [courts] matches take forever,” said Hannah Wells, Bosse tennis player. “And we want to get as many girls to be able to play as possible, so they have experience. With the lack of lights you can’t even see the ball so our matches have to stop early and be rescheduled for another time.”

Superintendent Dr. David Smith says there is no short term fix the school corporation can make on the Bosse tennis courts, but they will be included in future ‘Keep Bosse First’ campaign plans. Right now, there is no timeline for that.



