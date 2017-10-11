Paranormal Investigators Share Their Experiences Around The Tri-State

‘Tis the season for scares in the month of October. What better way to celebrate than with the Southern Indiana Paranormal Investigative Team. Natalie and Dusty from the team joined 44News Meteorologist Jackie Brown.

Last month, Jackie Brown went on a tour of McPike Manor in Alton, Illinois, where the group camped out and experienced paranormal activity.

There are several spooky places around the Tri-state area, including places like New Harmony and Evansville.

For more information, visit Southern Indiana Paranormal Investigative Team.

Comments

comments