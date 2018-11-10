Parade Honors Tri-State Veterans

The Four Freedoms Veterans Parade was a chance for the Tri-State to celebrate it’s local heroes.

“I’m going to get teary-eyed before I get done here today,” says Harold Sugg, Veteran.

The ceremonial firing of the canon kicked off the parade which is nearly a decade long tradition.

“Oh this is an absolute wonderful day of recognition of all of what we represent,” says Sugg. “We spent our teenage years in the military and this is quite an honor to be able to come out and celebrate like this.”

Hundreds lined West Franklin Street cheering and waving their American flags for the veterans who passed by. Military vehicles, fire trucks, and vintage cars were among some of the attractions.

“We’ll all enjoy it,” says Larry Rhodes, Veteran. “The veterans as well as the people who have come out to support the veterans.”

Elaine Brown, parade attendee, says she’s proud of her dad who is a Korean War veteran.

“We are here to wave him on. He’s going to be in the parade,” says Brown.

Veterans from the Honor Flight and Ranger Airborne participated in the parade.

“I was in Vietnam with all these guys that you see behind me,” says Rhodes. “Some of them I went to high school with. I’ve known them all for 45 to 50 years so it’s really a close-knit group of people and I’m just happy to still be alive and be able to celebrate this day with them.”

And to some, the parade means something so much more.

“Well I tell you it’s mixed emotions,” says Vincent Turner, Veteran. “I’m glad to see people showing up to watch the parade and support the Veterans.”

Veterans Day will officially be observed Sunday.

