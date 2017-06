The Southwestern Indiana Builders Association is presenting the 66th annual Parade of Homes scattered site home tour! With newly built homes on display throughout Vanderburgh, Warrick and Posey counties, Parade of Homes showcases the latest trends, craftsmanship and building materials.

Tour Dates

Saturdays & Sundays • 1:00-6:00pm

Mon, Wed, Thur, & Fri • 5:00-8:00pm

Closed Tuesday, June 6

For more information and to download a map, go to https://sibaparadeofhomes.com/

Comments

comments