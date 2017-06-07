Parade of Homes Award Winners Announced
The Southwestern Indiana Builders Association has announced the winners of the 66th annual Parade of Homes. This year’s Parade features 38 new homes built by 22 building companies. The event is free and open to the public through Sunday, June 11th. Homes are open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends, and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays.
This event is designed to showcase homes for anyone looking to build or buy a new house, renovate an existing home, or redesign any space in their home.
For a complete list of all homes on the tour, including pictures and descriptions, visit Parade of Homes.
Category ONE: up to $234,950
BEST EXTERIOR: #25 Homes by Eagle Construction Centerra Ridge
BEST INTERIOR: #31 CAC Custom Homes Magnolia Place
BEST KITCHEN: #31 CAC Custom Homes Magnolia Place
BEST BATH: #19 Zehner Contracting Ellington Ridge
#31 CAC Custom Homes Magnolia Place
HOME OF THE YEAR: #4 Jagoe Homes The Orchard
Category TWO: $239,300-$295,900
BEST EXTERIOR: #11 Jagoe Homes Creekside Meadows
BEST INTERIOR: #11 Jagoe Homes Creekside Meadows
BEST KITCHEN: #9 Haas Homes Cambridge
BEST BATH: #9 Haas Homes Cambridge
HOME OF THE YEAR: #28 Selective Homes by Chad & Dad Pine Valley
Category THREE: $309,000-$358,420
BEST EXTERIOR: #13 Barrington Custom Homes Hawthorne
BEST INTERIOR: #21 Jagoe Homes Centerra Ridge
BEST KITCHEN: #24 GEN 3 Contracting Centerra Ridge – #21 Jagoe Homes Centerra Ridge
BEST BATH: #24 GEN 3 Contracting Centerra Ridge
HOME OF THE YEAR: #22 Reinbrecht Homes Centerra Ridge
HOME OF THE YEAR: #22 Reinbrecht Homes Centerra Ridge
Category FOUR: $369,000-$448,000
BEST EXTERIOR: #29 Denton Homes Bellevue Estates
BEST INTERIOR: #12 John Mattingly Homes Hawthorne
BEST KITCHEN: #29 Denton Homes Bellevue Estates
BEST BATH: #12 John Mattingly Homes Hawthorne
HOME OF THE YEAR: #1 Reinbrecht Homes Waterford
Category FIVE: $500,000-$630,000
BEST EXTERIOR: #37 Homes by Corey Hirsch Construction Woodfield
BEST INTERIOR: #37 Homes by Corey Hirsch Construction Woodfield
BEST KITCHEN: #30 CAC Custom Homes Bellevue Estates
BEST BATH: #37 Homes by Corey Hirsch Construction Woodfield
HOME OF THE YEAR: #5 Dubord Homes Shadow Bluff
Category SIX: $1,000,000 and up
BEST EXTERIOR: #27 Barrington Custom Homes Huntington Creek
BEST INTERIOR: #27 Barrington Custom Homes Huntington Creek
BEST KITCHEN: #27 Barrington Custom Homes Huntington Creek
BEST BATH: #27 Barrington Custom Homes Huntington Creek
HOME OF THE YEAR: #38 Exquisite Homes Woodfield