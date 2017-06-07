Parade of Homes Award Winners Announced

The Southwestern Indiana Builders Association has announced the winners of the 66th annual Parade of Homes. This year’s Parade features 38 new homes built by 22 building companies. The event is free and open to the public through Sunday, June 11th. Homes are open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends, and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays.

This event is designed to showcase homes for anyone looking to build or buy a new house, renovate an existing home, or redesign any space in their home.

For a complete list of all homes on the tour, including pictures and descriptions, visit Parade of Homes.

Category ONE: up to $234,950

BEST EXTERIOR: #25 Homes by Eagle Construction Centerra Ridge

BEST INTERIOR: #31 CAC Custom Homes Magnolia Place

BEST KITCHEN: #31 CAC Custom Homes Magnolia Place

BEST BATH: #19 Zehner Contracting Ellington Ridge

#31 CAC Custom Homes Magnolia Place

HOME OF THE YEAR: #4 Jagoe Homes The Orchard

Category TWO: $239,300-$295,900

BEST EXTERIOR: #11 Jagoe Homes Creekside Meadows

BEST INTERIOR: #11 Jagoe Homes Creekside Meadows

BEST KITCHEN: #9 Haas Homes Cambridge

BEST BATH: #9 Haas Homes Cambridge

HOME OF THE YEAR: #28 Selective Homes by Chad & Dad Pine Valley

Category THREE: $309,000-$358,420

BEST EXTERIOR: #13 Barrington Custom Homes Hawthorne

BEST INTERIOR: #21 Jagoe Homes Centerra Ridge

BEST KITCHEN: #24 GEN 3 Contracting Centerra Ridge – #21 Jagoe Homes Centerra Ridge

BEST BATH: #24 GEN 3 Contracting Centerra Ridge

HOME OF THE YEAR: #22 Reinbrecht Homes Centerra Ridge

Category FOUR: $369,000-$448,000

BEST EXTERIOR: #29 Denton Homes Bellevue Estates

BEST INTERIOR: #12 John Mattingly Homes Hawthorne

BEST KITCHEN: #29 Denton Homes Bellevue Estates

BEST BATH: #12 John Mattingly Homes Hawthorne

HOME OF THE YEAR: #1 Reinbrecht Homes Waterford

Category FIVE: $500,000-$630,000

BEST EXTERIOR: #37 Homes by Corey Hirsch Construction Woodfield

BEST INTERIOR: #37 Homes by Corey Hirsch Construction Woodfield

BEST KITCHEN: #30 CAC Custom Homes Bellevue Estates

BEST BATH: #37 Homes by Corey Hirsch Construction Woodfield

HOME OF THE YEAR: #5 Dubord Homes Shadow Bluff

Category SIX: $1,000,000 and up

BEST EXTERIOR: #27 Barrington Custom Homes Huntington Creek

BEST INTERIOR: #27 Barrington Custom Homes Huntington Creek

BEST KITCHEN: #27 Barrington Custom Homes Huntington Creek

BEST BATH: #27 Barrington Custom Homes Huntington Creek

HOME OF THE YEAR: #38 Exquisite Homes Woodfield

