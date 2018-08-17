Home Kentucky Paper Mill Reopening in Kentucky to Create New Jobs August 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin says that 500 jobs are coming to western Kentucky.

Bevin took to social media to make the announcement, saying that a Chinese company plans to reopen a paper mill west of Paducah by the end of the year.

The company, Global Win Wickliffe, is purchasing the former Verso Corporation Mill in Ballard County. The announcement comes just days after Bevin met with the Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. to discuss economic opportunities.

The company plans to invest $150 million and hire 500 people.

