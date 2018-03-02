Home Indiana Paoli Youth Football President Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography March 2nd, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana

The president of the Paoli, Indiana Youth Football program has been arrested for child pornography.

Indiana State Police started investigating 37-year-old Gavin Brown after receiving a complaint on February 21st. Police say they discovered Brown was using a social media platform to obtain nude pictures of a female under the age of 14, in exchange for nude photos of himself.

He’s facing several charges including possession of child pornography.

He turned himself in at the Orange County, Indiana jail but has since bonded out.

