Skiers and snowboarders get ready! Paoli Peaks is ready to open for the 2017-2018 season. Paoli Peaks will open for skiing and snowboarding on Friday, December 15th at 1 p.m. and snow tubing at 5 p.m. There’s no word on which trails will be open.

Crews have been busy over the last several days getting ready for the winter season and keeping snowmakers running to get a good coating on the ground.

For more information, visit Paoli Peaks.

