‘Panthers Go Green’ with Digital Game Day Programs

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Department of Athletics will embark on a new journey this season with a “Panthers Go Green” initiative to begin using an online platform, reducing paper waste.

This initiative will phase out traditional printed publications, and begin using an online platform.

During the 2016-17 season, KWC printed over 24,200 game day programs, equating to nearly 50,000 sheets of paper. This new initiative will be Eco-friendly, reducing waste.

Publications will be available online as well as at contests, accessible via a Quick Response code reader, or QR code.

Fans will be able to download a free QR code reader app, and scan that code at the venue entrance to view the game day program.

You can also find the programs at KWC Panthers via the sports respective schedule.

Programs will be posted at least 24 hours ahead of the scheduled contest.

In 2015-2016 the NCAA went paperless at Championships, with all the NCAA Championship media guides available only online.

The 2017 fall season will be a test run for this initiative. Adjustments will be made for the winter and spring seasons, if necessary.

