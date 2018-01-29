Home Illinois Panera Bread Recalls Some of its Cream Cheese Product January 29th, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

Panera Bread is recalling some of its cream cheese products due to possible listeria contamination. The company is recalling its two ounce and eight ounce cream cheese products that were sold in its U.S. bakery-cafes.

The products included in the recall have an expiration date on or before April 2, 2018. No illnesses have been reported.

The following items are being recalled:

– 2 oz. Cream Cheese Varieties: Plain Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Plain Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Chive & Onion Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Honey Walnut Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Wild Blueberry Cream Cheese.

– 8 oz. Cream Cheese Varieties Plain Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Plain Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Chive & Onion Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Honey Walnut Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Wild Blueberry Cream Cheese.

The St. Louis-based company released a Panera Bread’s President and CEO released a statement explaining the recall was initiated after testing from a sinlge production day indicated the presence of Listeria in one variety of its two ounce cream cheese.

To read the full statement go to Panera Bread Recall Statement.

