It may be hard to believe, but some lottery winners are about to run out of time to claim their cash.

Two unclaimed Powerball tickets will expire next month, and one if them was bought in Evansville.

A $50,000 ticket was bought in Munster, IN and that winner has until April 18 to come forward. Another $50,000 ticket was bought Oct. 24 at the Chuckles on South Green River Road. That price must be claimed by 5 p.m. on April 22.

The winner numbers are 3-21-45-53-56 and the Powerball number is 22.

Comments

comments