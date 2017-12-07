Home Kentucky Henderson Pair Arrested After Suspicious Person Report At Rural King December 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

A suspicious person report leads to two arrests at Rural King in Henderson. Henderson Police responded to the store Wednesday night just before 11:00.

Officers say 32-year-old Ryan Clark, of Evansville, told them he lost his keys in the store and was waiting for a ride. Clark, who had an active Bench Warrant, was arrested and searched. Police say they found pills and meth on Clark.

When an officer went into the store, the officer said 43-year-old Stephanie Breen was holding clothes and had more stuffed in her purse. Rural King had been closed for 30 minutes.

Breen told officers that she was in the dressing rooms. Breen also faces shoplifting charges and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both are being held in the Henderson County Jail.

Breen is being held on no bond, but she is scheduled to be in court on December 12th at 9 a.m.

Clark is being held on a $500 cash bond and is set to appear in court next week.

