Painting With A Twist Offers Unique Screen Painting Class April 3rd, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

While you wait for the spring flowers to bloom, you can bring some home on a screen. Painting with a Twist in Evansville is offering a new class with a different take on a canvas.

Painting with a Twist will feature a screen painting class using special mud. This is the only one to offer this type of class because it’s not offered at any other paint and sip studio.

To get more information go to Painting with a Twist.

