Painting With a Twist to Host Fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey Victims September 12th, 2017 Veronica DeKett Evansville, Indiana

Painting With a Twist in Evansville is offering an afternoon of art for a good cause. A Painting With a Purpose Fundraiser is hosted every month, and this Sunday 100 percent of the proceeds will go towards Hurricane Harvey survivors.

Guests can enjoy wine or beer provided by Painting With a Twist, while they create their own masterpiece. The event is on Sunday, September 17th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It’s $35 to reserve a seat for this event, and guests can visit the PWAT website to sign up.

Painting With a Twist is located on E Virginia Street between Burkhardt and Green River road, on the same strip as Lollipop Tree and opposite to Give a Dog a Bone.



