Painting To Redemption

Steve Lane says he was hanging out with the wrong crowd. The single dad of three says he would start drinking with some folks that were a little rough around the edges. At one point, he was involved in a fight that got him put behind bars on a wanton murder charge.

From 1998 to 2016, Steve spent his time in prison. He says the first 7 years were the hardest, but after that he started to connect with his faith and a hobby he’s had all of his life.

His passion for drawing and painting had been a constant throughout Steve’s life and in jail it started as little drawn post cards he would send to family. Soon his paintings would grow exponentially.

A program opened up to paint a mural at his prison. He applied and got the gig. He says he felt like a duck on water when he was painting the murals and was encouraged by the jail staff to continue his passion.

Lane says he started to go from prison to prison, painting murals wherever he went.

He credits his sister for helping him get under his feet when he got out. She helped him set up his mural painting business, Go Big Time Art.

He has kept busy in the year since he’s been released, painting more than 20 murals. Some of his work is easily recognizable, he painted the Holiday Drive-In sign in Reo. Most of his work is concentrated around the Madisonville area, like a big Earlington mural that’s just a few blocks from his house.

