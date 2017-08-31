Home Indiana Painting A Brighter Future For Forest Park High School Students August 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Forest Park High School has a fresh coat of paint that’s improving their learning environment thanks to a local hardware store.

Muller True Value Hardware let school officials know that they were eligible for the True Value Foundation’s ‘Painting A Brighter Future Grant’.

The school was selected for a 40 gallon paint grant, allowing teachers to give their classrooms a brightly colored makeover.

Forest Park Principal said the bold colors bring a new energy to the school.

Jamie Pund said, “I think our kids, it just created a more positive vibe when they came back because they were used to seeing these very neutral toned walls, and they walked into the classrooms and were like, ‘wow, it’s really bright in here.’ It just added a certain pizazz and energy to the classrooms.”

Forest Park High School teachers were able to choose all their own colors, and many students helped paint the rooms over the summer.

