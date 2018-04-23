Home Illinois Paducah, Kentucky Man Dies Following Saline County Crash April 23rd, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois

A 64-year-old Paducah, Kentucky man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Saline County. It happened on U.S. Route 45 around 1:00 this afternoon.

Illinois State Police say the driver of a minivan tried to pass another car speeding when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree. The 64-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

ISP is still investigating what led to the crash.

The name of the driver will be released when the family notified.

Comments

comments