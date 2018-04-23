44News | Evansville, IN

Paducah, Kentucky Man Dies Following Saline County Crash

Paducah, Kentucky Man Dies Following Saline County Crash

April 23rd, 2018 Illinois

Facebook Twitter

A 64-year-old Paducah, Kentucky man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Saline County. It happened on U.S. Route 45 around 1:00 this afternoon.

Illinois State Police say the driver of a minivan tried to pass another car speeding when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree. The 64-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

ISP is still investigating what led to the crash.

The name of the driver will be released when the family notified.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.