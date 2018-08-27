Home Kentucky Paddlefish partnership gives Madisonville a surprising boost August 27th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Kentucky

Tim Parrott says he is only one of three reservoir ranchers working in the entire United States. He’s chosen ten Kentucky lakes and reservoirs to raise paddlefish for his caviar business.

Paddlefish is not the traditional type of caviar: that’s sturgeon. Parrott says that while sturgeon farming is a long intensive program, growing paddlefish in reservoirs is relatively easy process in comparison.

Madisonville’s Lake Pee Week is a massive body of water. It sits over 425 acres and houses about 1.3 billion gallons of water. Lurking in the deep are thousands of Parrott’s paddlefish.

Originally Parrott says he was ready to harvest the fish this year. After an early year harvest, he found fatty, not ready for consumption eggs, so he has extended the contract with Madisonville for a 2 more years.

The city of Madisonville gets a 20% cut of the profits, but they get more than that. Paddlefish are naturally filter fish, something sorely missing from the Lake Pee Wee ecosystem. So they have been feeding for years on the zooplankton that makes up algae blooms.

The city used to spend around $25,000 annually to treat algae blooms. Walter filtration superintendent Chris Spriggs says that number has gone down every year since the fish we’re introduced in 2007. Now, Spriggs says that he only has to spot treat.

