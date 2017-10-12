Home Indiana Evansville Pack Pick Ups Available at Doubletree Hilton For Half Marathon Runners October 12th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Preparation for the Evansville Half Marathon continues downtown Thursday. It was the first day for packet pick-up at the Doubletree Hilton on Walnut Street.

Runners can also pick up packets Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be no packet pickups on race day.

The Half Marathon is set for this Saturday at 7 a.m.

44News will have complete coverage in a half hour show hosted by sports reporter Nick Ruffolo you can catch that Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. over on CBS 44.

