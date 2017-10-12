Pack Pick Ups Available at Doubletree Hilton For Half Marathon Runners
Preparation for the Evansville Half Marathon continues downtown Thursday. It was the first day for packet pick-up at the Doubletree Hilton on Walnut Street.
Runners can also pick up packets Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be no packet pickups on race day.
The Half Marathon is set for this Saturday at 7 a.m.
44News will have complete coverage in a half hour show hosted by sports reporter Nick Ruffolo you can catch that Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. over on CBS 44.