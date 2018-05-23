Home Indiana Evansville Ozone Alert in Effect for Tomorrow in Evansville May 23rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

On Thursday, the outdoor ozone levels in Evansville and Vanderburgh county may reach “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” range that are established by the U.S. EPA for the 8-hour Ozone Standard.

Abundant sunshine combined with light easterly winds from the Ohio Valley and smoke from Canadian fires could allow for ozone to breach the 8-hour standard.

Central and Southeastern Indiana will be under the same USG Alert for Thursday. This includes the cities of Indianapolis, Terra Haute, and Louisville.

Sensitive groups such as children, older adults, those with respiratory diseases, and people who are active outdoors are urged to limit their out door exposure. The highest ozone concentrations are most likely to occur between 12:00PM and 7:00PM.

Exposure to higher levels of ozone may cause lung and throat irritation, shortness of breath, and aggravate respiratory diseases such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis.

Actions can be taken to protect air quality and reduce pollution levels, such as limiting driving, the use of cleaning fluids, paint thinners and other materials containing volatile organic compounds.

Open burning is prohibited during an air quality alert.

For more information about ozone and your health, visit www.epa.gov/airnow/ozone

Comments

comments