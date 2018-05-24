Ozone Alert Extended Until Tomorrow

The Ozone alert in effect today will extend into tomorrow.

Ozone levels may reach “unhealthy for sensitive groups” today as well as tomorrow.

Exposure to higher levels of ozone may cause lung and throat irritation, shortness of breath, and aggravate respiratory diseases such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis.

Actions can be taken to protect air quality and reduce pollution levels, such as limiting driving, the use of cleaning fluids, paint thinners and other materials containing volatile organic compounds.

Open burning is prohibited during an air quality alert.

For more information about ozone and your health, visit www.epa.gov/airnow/ozone

