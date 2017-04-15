“The Ozarks / Ohio Valley Derecho of April 2011″……Remembering This Major Tri-State Severe Weather Outbreak of April 19, 2011

Major severe weather outbreak………

Within 4 minutes, 5 tornadoes, embedded in significant straight-line winds) touched down in Dubois County. Over a less than 4 month period (February 28-June 26), 9 tornadoes were confirmed in the county. This was more than all of the tornadoes confirmed between 1967 & that present time (44 years).

This was a part of a much larger, signficant outbreak with winds as high as 86 mph in Saline, Wayne & White counties. Wind damage was widespread in these areas to trees, power poles, barns, outbuildings & homes. A wind gust of 90 mph occurred near Griffin in a swath of such wind from near New Harmony to Wadesville. This wind blew a tractor trailer off I-64 (driver injured), ripped the roof off a machine shed nearby, destroyed 6 grain bins, then caused damage to dozens of home roofs & farms. Farm buildings were completely destroyed in the New Harmony & Wadesville areas. Tree damage was significant. Wind gusted to 89 mph near Mt. Vernon.

Near Carmi & Ridgeway a path of extreme straight-line winds of 90-120 mph occurred. The 120 mph gust occurred with a downburst at the end of an EF2 tornado track. New Haven was hardest hit, as much of the worst of the wind swath was over rural farm country. Many grain bins & barns were damaged/destroyed. One grain bin was blown & slammed into a farmhouse, damaging it. Power poles & trees were snapped & a mobile home overturned. In the area of the downburst, southeast of Carmi, flatbed trailers were flipped a large farm building was heavily damaged & trees snapped. In the nearly 11 mile path of the EF2 tornado (southeast to northeast of Fairfield), a home, machine shed & grain bins were destroyed, while an outbuilding was blown across Route 15. A heavy tank was blown 450′, while trees were snapped or uprooted throughout its path through largely rural countryside.

An EF1 near Epworth, White County, damaged a home, snapped trees & poles with grain bins blown less than 300′ away.

The roof was blow off a high school gymnasium at Norris City.

In Edwards County, +90 mph winds caused extensive damage at West Salem. Homes were damaged, trees snapped & uprooted & the steeple of a church was toppled. Numerous grain bins, machine sheds, farm outbuildings & barns were damaged or destroyed.

An EF2 tracked over 11 miles through Wabash County. Three steel towers carrying high-voltage power lines were bent or partially collapsed. A single wide mobile home was demolished. The frame was blown about 50 yards but was not bent. There was curvature in the debris field. A grain bin was blown one mile into a tree line, and three other grain bins were destroyed. Machine sheds were unroofed, with some walls collapsing. Barns were destroyed, and hundreds of trees were uprooted or snapped. Power poles were snapped. There was minor to moderate damage to house roofs. The tornado reached EF2 intensity in sparsely populated areas. Where it crossed through the north and west part of Mount Carmel near the end of its path, the tornado weakened to EF1 intensity. The damage in Mount Carmel consisted of numerous uprooted and snapped trees, moderate roof damage to at least 4 or 5 houses, and destroyed sheds. In the vicinity of where the tornado crossed Route 15, damage was minimal, consisting of just a few downed trees.

Trees & power poles were snapped at the base near Princeton on Route 65, while a home was heavily damaged nearby. Gusts were at 90 mph.

A wind gust of 76 mph was clocked at the Evansville Regional Airport.

Storm produced an EF1 tornado at Wheatonville with tree, power pole & sign damage for nearly 3 miles. Another EF1 tornado at Buckskin was on the ground for nearly 2 miles, damaging two homes & snapping trees.

Barns were destroyed, homes damages & many trees uprooted or snapped throughout Pike, Warrick, Spencer & Dubois counties with some gusts +80 mph. Mobile homes were also overturned, including several in the city of Jasper.

A gust of 68 mph was measured in northeastern Daviess County, Indiana. Winds of +60 mph knocked down trees & powerlines in Tell City & Troy.

Of the 5 tornadoes in Dubois County………….

Tornado #1, (EF1) cut a 3-mile path. Striking near Ireland, it heavily damaged a farm with a large grain bin sheared off, large outbuilding destroyed, two hog buildings destroyed & another grain bin was shifted from its foundation.

Tornado #2 (EF0) briefly touched down 2 miles north of Huntingburg, as a visible path through woods. However, the counter-clockwise motion of the trees in this narrow path was embedded of winds at 75 mph, per NWS damage survey.

Tornado #3 (EF0) caused a path of tree damage from west of Haysville to east-northeast of Haysville.

Tornado #4 (EF1) occurred near St. Anthony with lots of tree damage. One home was damaged north of Route 64.

Tornado #5 (EF2) this was the strongest tornado of the 5 with winds to 120 mph in a 3.3-mile path near Bretzville. Trees were snapped & uprooted & farm & outbuildings were destroyed.

A gas station canopy, homes & trees were damaged in Owensboro. Winds gusted to over 70 mph south of the river, knocking many trees, limbs & powerlines down. There was also more hail in Kentucky. Hopkins County reported quarter-sized hail. Lewisport Kentucky Mesonet station clocked gust of 66 mph.



Radar images (UCAR) April 19 7:23p to 10:53p…..

IR satellite view (UCAR):

Summary: http://www.spc.noaa.gov/misc/AbtDerechos/casepages/apr202011page.htm

