OZ Tyler Distillery Takes First Steps to Expand Distillery

Tyler Distillery Takes First Steps to Expand Distillery July 24th, 2017

Owensboro’s OZ Tyler Distillery takes the first steps in a major expansion. The distillery is installing four new 16,000 gallon fermentation tanks. The stainless steel tanks are where sugar is converted to alcohol after the mash is cooked.

Distillers say the expansion will help give customers more of what they want.

Master Distiller Jacob Call said, “We’re ramping up production really to handle all of the demand in Kentucky bourbon. We really just need to increase our capacity to handle this big demand.”

By mid-September, eight more tanks are expected to be installed, taking the distillery’s production up to more than 70,000 gallons per year.

